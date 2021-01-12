CRR saloon owner recovering after battle with COVID-19, brain aneurysm

News

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two months after being hospitalized with a brain aneurysm and COVID-19, the Big Dog Saloon's "Big Dog," Randy Knight, is back at his namesake bar.

Knight said Tuesday he doesn't have much recollection of his time in the hospital, but he's thankful he made it through.

"I shouldn't be here," Knight told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

NewsChannel 21 reported on Knight's condition in late November shortly after he went into the hospital.

However, due to complications from his health, Knight said now plans to sell the bar. He hopes to train the next owner to keep their traditions going.

Jack Hirsh spoke with Knight and his wife, Barbara, Tuesday and will have a full story tonight, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.