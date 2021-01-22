Hitting the road, by skis, in Sisters as winter finally, suddenly returns

News

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From sunny and mild to a winter wonderland, overnight: Sisters homeowners and business owners alike were busy shoveling snow as cars slid around the snowy streets on Friday.

Out the window of the Candy Corral in Sisters, owner Tony Atkinson watched as the snow fell.

He said his half-hour commute from Bend, where he lives, had some dicey moments.

"It was touch and go for a little bit," Atkinson said. "There was some slipping and sliding going on but the road from Bend to Sisters was especially bad."

In fact, he said he was somewhat nervous about his trip home.

"You know, I'm going home about 5, and hopefully by that time it will be a little safer," Atkinson said.

Elsewhere in town, Judy Fallow was working hard to shovel her driveway on West Aitken Avenue as the snow came down, saying she was happy to see the mild conditions in the region give way to more fitting winter snowfall.

"I love the snow, and I missed not having it this year," Fallow said. "So it's good exercise, and it gives me time to be outside."

Rebecca Touvell, meanwhile, was turning to work of shoveling snow into fun by building a small sled hill for her daughter in their driveway.

"We're pretty excited," she said. "We're going to pull out the cross-country skis if it snows tonight, and we can just ski up and down the street tonight."

In fact, we spotted one person already out skiing along Highway 242 in Sisters.