A bit looser COVID-19 rules force C.O. businesses to think outside the box

From Bend Elks' batting cages to Tin Pan Alley: 'A little sense of normalcy'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New state COVID-19 guidance for theaters, gyms, concert halls, and museums enacted Friday allow for up to six people indoors at facilities over 500 square feet, excluding indoor dining.

Bend's Orangetheory Fitness Studio Manager Jacqui McGrew said they're excited to see progress, but they wished for more leniency.

"We were hoping for more, but six people is better than nothing," McGrew said.

McGrew called the updated guidelines a step in the right direction, but said the limitations are forcing them to think outside the box.

"We're going to have six people on the rower and six people on the weight floor outside for 15 minutes," McGrew said. "Then we'll six people inside distanced apart on the treadmills, to give us an 18-person capacity."

Financially, McGrew said only allowing six people is just not feasible in the long run, but it does provide some wiggle room to get creative.

The Bend Elks Baseball Club is also reopening its batting cages.

Operating Owner Kelsie Hirko said they are looking forward to providing opportunities for youth players.

"Even with a limited number of people, we definitely wanted to reopen and offer that service again," Hirko said.

Hirko said they are cautiously optimistic about the new guidelines.

"It definitely made us think twice about reopening, because the limitations really are significant," Hirko said. "It really puts a limitation on our customers. We're only allowing two people per batting cage."

Hirko said guests have to make a reservation over the phone or online, and they're already at capacity for the next week.

Downtown Bend's Tin Pan Theater is also reopening, but only for private reservations for families and small groups of six.

BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby said it's not about money.

"We think it can work," Looby said. "We're not going to make any money, but we're going to continue giving people something they love and miss, which are films."

Guests will have up to a week prior to make a reservation, and can pick across several categories including blockbusters and independent films.

"Being able to get people in a space together, you know, it's going to provide a little glimpse of normalcy," Looby said. "People have been craving that for the last 10 months."

