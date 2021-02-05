Bend councilor proposes city consider removing minimum parking requirements

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the Bend City Council's meeting on Wednesday evening, new City Councilor Melanie Kebler asked to discuss the idea of removing minimum parking requirements for new developments proposed in the city.

During the council's work session, when councilors can request items for future discussion, Kebler said parking minimums in the city's development code reduce the amount of land Bend has available to build homes, and affordable housing is the No. 1 issue for residents right now.

Kebler said due to the current housing crisis, the city needs to remove barriers, so more needing homes can be built in Bend.

City Manager Eric King said he would return with a work session date after meeting with staff to discuss the issue.

There's been a movement around the country in recent years to re-evaluate minimum parking requirements and reduce or eliminate them in some areas, to reflect changing lifestyles.

