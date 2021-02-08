Bend-La Pine middle, high schoolers return to class for first time in 10 months

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine middle and high schools welcomed back students on Monday, marking the first day in more than 10 months that all of the district's schools were open to students for full-day, in-person instruction.

School staff members have been working toward fully opening up the school for months now, making numerous changes to meet federal and state COVID-19 public health guidelines. The district's elementary schools reopened to students last month.

Thousands of Bend-La Pine teachers and staff also have received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses, with many scheduled to get their second does on Friday.

At a webinar Monday, hosted by the Bend Chamber, school officials stressed that keeping students (as well as staff members) safe remains the top priority.

School Board Chair Carrie Douglass, said, “As of today, 85% of Bend-La Pine families have chosen to return for in-person learning and are back in school, either full-time or hybrid.”

Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist added, “I do want to note that as part of that celebration, we are the only one of the 10 largest districts in the state of Oregon to open for (all) students.”

