‘Not enough time’: C.O. restaurants scramble to prep, reopen indoor dining

A few days notice makes for scramble for supplies, contacting workers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The managers and workers at many restaurants in Deschutes County are moving fast, preparing to reopen for limited indoor dining on Friday.

"We're happy to be reopening. We're in a bit of a time crunch, but I think we'll all rise to the challenge," Greg's Grill Manager Andre Gregoriou said Wednesday.

Gregoriou said there have been some obstacles with the state giving only a few days notice of the move from Extreme to High Risk.

"Obviously getting our staff back is an issue, two days notice for anything is not enough time," he explained.

Andre said he anticipates some supply issues as local food purveyors that supply restaurants work to catch up with the last-minute announcement as well.

"We will probably encounter some difficulties with that over the next 10 days, and bear with us," Gregoriou said. "And it's not because we don't want to have a full menu. It's just because that they're trying to stock up while we're trying to serve you guys."

Just down the way in the Old Mill, at Anthony's, a quick effort to reopen is also underway.

"It's mostly calling all your vendors, making sure you get your linens and your towels and your wine and your beer," said Anthony's Manager Liz Wolfe.

Wolfe said she's also been on the phone, locating her employees.

"Who's where?" she said. "It's been two months. I have employees that are now in Eugene going to school, I have employees that have moved, and who can come back, so we start at the top and offer everyone back the positions."

At Va Piano Vineyards, Manager Maury Brown says their employees are preparing to come back.

"They are all coming back, but they have been laid off -- furloughed, excuse me -- since November. So it will be a little bit of a transition," Brown said.