As doses ramp up, Oregon proceeds with vaccinating seniors over 75 next week

State also sees first 'breakthrough cases' involving fully vaccinated people

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to ramp up and Oregon will proceed as scheduled with lowering the eligible age from 80 to 75 on Monday, state health officials said Friday. They also noted that four fully vaccinated Willamette Valley residents have been diagnosed with mild cases, which they said is not unexpected.

“It’s a serious, but not surprising development,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen told reporters as he reported two such cases in Linn County and two in Yamhill County among residents more than two weeks after their second and final dose.

Allen said the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are highly effective, but “even with 95 percent effectiveness, some people will get sick. That’s common with all vaccines.”

Though demand continues to outstrip the available doses, Allen said the state is still on pace to vaccinate 75 percent of all Oregonians eligible for the vaccines, including seniors, by early April.

As of the end of this week, more than 500,000 Oregonians will have received at least their first of two doses, representing 70 percent of the 720,000 people eligible in the Phase 1a and 1b categories. The state’s latest seven-day rolling average is 17,000 shots given a day.

Starting next week, Oregon will receive another 3,000 Moderna vaccine doses, while 6,000 more doses are being sent to Oregon’s federally qualified health centers.

With the federal launch this week of the retail pharmacy program, more than 120 pharmacies around the state (mainly Safeway, Albertson’s and Costco for now) are also starting to receive vaccines, but with only 100 doses per site per week, they, too, are getting more demand than supplies so far.

Thousands of doses are also going to mass vaccination sites, such as in the Portland area and the Redmond site.

While President Biden’s news Thursday of ordering 200 million more doses is welcome news, the reality is that those added doses are still “months away,” Allen said.

Allen said that with enough supplies to reach a goal of 25,000 vaccinations a day, the state is on track to reach “community immunity” by fall.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said the trend of declining daily cases continues. In early January, the seven-day rolling average was 1,149 cases – as of Thursday, it’s down nearly 50 percent, to 551. Monday’s count of 305 new cases was the lowest since Oct. 19.

The state is reporting 517 new cases Friday, raising the total to nearly 150,000, but hospitalizations are down from nearly 600 at the peak to 209 today. The number of COVID-19 related deaths has reacted nearly 300, but the percentage of positive tests is down to 4.2 percent.

Still, Sidelinger said it’s still a long road ahead, with 27 counties still in the Extreme or High Risk categories, based on case numbers and other data. He noted that as more businesses reopen, even in limited fashion, cases are likely to increase again.

The four “breakthrough cases” of people diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks after their second shot involve people with either no or mild cases, Sidelinger noted, and while not unexpected are being investigated to determine their origin.

Allen stressed, “We still are not going back to the way things were before.”