Alleged drugged driver cited after car slams into Bend convenience store

Seattle man has minor injuries; no workers, customers injured

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver from Seattle was cited on several charges early Thursday morning after his car left North Highway 97 in Bend and crashed into the back of a gas station convenience store, police said. He had minor injuries and no one inside was hurt, they added.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the Union 76 Gas & Fast Market and found that a red Pontiac Sunfire had crashed into the north side of the building, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The officers contacted the driver, a 62-year-old Seattle man who had been driving southbound on the road before veering off and crashing into the building, causing substantial damage, McConkey said.

The driver, alone in the car, sustained minor injuries and declined medics’ care at the scene. He was issued a citation for criminal charges of DUII-drugs, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering, as well as the violations of driving with a suspended license and no insurance, and methamphetamine possession.