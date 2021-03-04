Oregonians urged to weigh in at upcoming hearings on redistricting process

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Legislative and congressional districts are redrawn once every decade to ensure each district is fairly represented in the Oregon Legislature and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The chair of the Oregon Senate Committee on Redistricting encourages Oregonians to participate in upcoming public hearings and weigh in on how to ensure Oregon’s districts are fairly represented.

“Public participation is paramount to the important process of redistricting. The voices of all communities across the state are critical to informing our work and contributing to a fair process,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland) who chairs the Senate Committee on Redistricting.

The Senate and House Communities on Redistricting created a website which features a translation tool for Oregonians to read the information in many languages. You can also find a flyer for public distribution here.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for our communities of interest – BIPOC folks, members of the LGTBQIA+ community, women, immigrants, refugees and rural communities to be active in this process,” said Senator Lew Frederick (D-N/NE Portland), who serves on the committee. “We must ensure that throughout the redistricting process we hear the voices of Oregon’s historically undercounted communities.”

Oregon’s redistricting law prioritizes public input. The redistricting committees will host two public hearings for each of Oregon’s five current congressional districts. If you are unsure which district you reside in, you can determine that through this link.

“I went through the redistricting process in 2011, and I know we need to approach it with thoughtfulness and diligence. Obviously, the process will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senate Lee Beyer (D-Springfield) who also serves on the Senate Committee on Redistricting. “I know each representative and senator wants to ensure public input and fairness guide this decennial process, and that we achieve equitable district lines and accurate representation,” added Senator Beyer.

“I extend an open invitation to our upcoming public hearings and look forward to hearing Oregonians’ input,” said Senator Taylor. “If any of our community members have questions or concerns about this process it is critical that they contact their state representative and senator, as well as our committee. Every voice is important, and we want to hear from you.”



Virtual Hearings for

Individuals Residing in:

Hearing

Dates:

Hearing Times:

Region 1 (Clatsop, Columbia, part of Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties)

Tuesday, March 9

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 20

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Region 2 (Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, part of Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa,

Wasco and Wheeler counties)

Wednesday, March 10

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 20

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Region 3 (Part of Clackamas and

part of Multnomah counties)

Thursday, March 11

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 27

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Region 4 (Part of Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, part of Josephine, Lane and Linn counties)

Tuesday, March 16

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 27

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Region 5 (Part of Benton, part of Clackamas, Lincoln, Marion, part of Multnomah, Polk

and Tillamook counties)

Thursday, March 18

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 3

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Please visit the Oregon Legislature’s Redistricting website. The Legislative Policy and Research Office can be reached by phone at (833)-588-4500 for questions and more information.