One week away from Oregon primary filing deadline, still several open local seats

News

Deschutes County Clerk says late filers are typical, as are open seats on ballot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year's Oregon special election candidate filing deadline is only one week away, but many local positions still have nobody running for them.

That's "not unusual," according to Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship, who told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that the empty candidate positions usually are filled by the deadline.

Board positions with the Deschutes Public Library, Redmond Fire and Rescue and the Sisters School District have not yet drawn candidates for those policy-making posts.

“A lot of these positions have a great deal of influence on our everyday lives,” Blankenship said.

If no candidates file for a seat, voters can choose to write-in a candidate. If there are no votes for a candidate, it's up to the district boards to appoint someone to the open position.

To become a candidate, you first have to be a registered voter and either live in the district the position is for or be a property owner there. You'll also have to fill out a candidate filing form and pay a $10 fee. You can find more information here.

The last to file for board positions is next Thursday, March 18.