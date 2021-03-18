New shuttle bus set to roll between Bend, Sunriver and Mt. Bachelor

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The new "Navigate Oregon" luxury shuttle bus is now taking reservations for spring break trips around Central Oregon.

It is $15 each way/$30 round trip to experience this High Desert adventure, using a shuttle bus that can hold up to 35 people, socially distanced, offering free Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment and a restroom.

Travel Oregon provided a $40,000 match to Visit Central Oregon, in partnership with Northwest Navigator Luxury Coaches, to run the pilot shuttle service.

The Navigate Oregon service will start Saturday, March 20th; running daily during Oregon's spring break until Sunday, March 28th.

NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan will be on hand for a media sneak peek at the new service. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.