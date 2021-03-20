Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 339 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,362, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 161,320.
Vaccinations in Oregon
A total of 35,608 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,630 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, and 12,978 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,487,154 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 106, which is nine fewer than Friday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,358th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,359th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive March 17 and died March 18 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,360th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,361st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died March 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,362nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive Feb. 25 and died March 8 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|698
|12
|Benton
|2,491
|18
|Clackamas
|13,867
|196
|Clatsop
|807
|7
|Columbia
|1,302
|24
|Coos
|1,790
|24
|Crook
|796
|18
|Curry
|514
|8
|Deschutes
|6,163
|70
|Douglas
|2,773
|58
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|259
|1
|Harney
|283
|6
|Hood River
|1,075
|29
|Jackson
|8,944
|120
|Jefferson
|2,001
|31
|Josephine
|2,636
|59
|Klamath
|2,907
|56
|Lake
|393
|6
|Lane
|10,556
|139
|Lincoln
|1,178
|20
|Linn
|3,722
|59
|Malheur
|3,384
|58
|Marion
|19,037
|295
|Morrow
|1,055
|14
|Multnomah
|32,643
|557
|Polk
|3,152
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|465
|2
|Umatilla
|7,816
|82
|Union
|1,346
|20
|Wallowa
|145
|5
|Wasco
|1,236
|27
|Washington
|21,884
|221
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,870
|70
|Statewide
|161,320
|2,362
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
Electronic Laboratory Reporting received March 19, 2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|76
|0
|76
|0.0%
|Benton
|669
|18
|687
|2.6%
|Clackamas
|1,491
|82
|1,573
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|108
|9
|117
|7.7%
|Columbia
|93
|3
|96
|3.1%
|Coos
|250
|22
|272
|8.1%
|Crook
|43
|5
|48
|10.4%
|Curry
|140
|13
|153
|8.5%
|Deschutes
|644
|8
|652
|1.2%
|Douglas
|344
|8
|352
|2.3%
|Gilliam
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Grant
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|120
|1
|121
|0.8%
|Jackson
|863
|42
|905
|4.6%
|Jefferson
|39
|1
|40
|2.5%
|Josephine
|297
|37
|334
|11.1%
|Klamath
|105
|4
|109
|3.7%
|Lake
|28
|1
|29
|3.4%
|Lane
|2,255
|25
|2,280
|1.1%
|Lincoln
|138
|1
|139
|0.7%
|Linn
|518
|19
|537
|3.5%
|Malheur
|71
|1
|72
|1.4%
|Marion
|1,203
|37
|1,240
|3.0%
|Morrow
|29
|0
|29
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|3,386
|81
|3,467
|2.3%
|Polk
|236
|5
|241
|2.1%
|Tillamook
|38
|0
|38
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|190
|14
|204
|6.9%
|Union
|91
|3
|94
|3.2%
|Wallowa
|10
|1
|11
|9.1%
|Wasco
|64
|1
|65
|1.5%
|Washington
|2,186
|78
|2,264
|3.4%
|Wheeler
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|451
|7
|458
|1.5%
|Statewide
|16,211
|527
|16,738
|3.1%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9,600
|1,644
|11,244
|14.6%
|Benton
|117,402
|3,911
|121,313
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|379,870
|21,356
|401,226
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|30,106
|1,437
|31,543
|4.6%
|Columbia
|35,664
|1,776
|37,440
|4.7%
|Coos
|38,368
|2,138
|40,506
|5.3%
|Crook
|14,397
|1,105
|15,502
|7.1%
|Curry
|9,297
|437
|9,734
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|159,554
|8,251
|167,805
|4.9%
|Douglas
|65,697
|3,092
|68,789
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,079
|42
|1,121
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,563
|236
|4,799
|4.9%
|Harney
|3,695
|335
|4,030
|8.3%
|Hood River
|28,059
|1,509
|29,568
|5.1%
|Jackson
|183,201
|13,264
|196,465
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|17,193
|1,781
|18,974
|9.4%
|Josephine
|56,115
|2,996
|59,111
|5.1%
|Klamath
|40,548
|3,251
|43,799
|7.4%
|Lake
|4,523
|394
|4,917
|8.0%
|Lane
|401,019
|12,449
|413,468
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|37,609
|2,417
|40,026
|6.0%
|Linn
|117,301
|7,159
|124,460
|5.8%
|Malheur
|22,714
|4,956
|27,670
|17.9%
|Marion
|298,797
|28,593
|327,390
|8.7%
|Morrow
|6,468
|1,274
|7,742
|16.5%
|Multnomah
|890,855
|49,046
|939,901
|5.2%
|Polk
|60,484
|4,150
|64,634
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,248
|62
|1,310
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|12,475
|450
|12,925
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|58,000
|8,690
|66,690
|13.0%
|Union
|16,543
|1,684
|18,227
|9.2%
|Wallowa
|2,701
|142
|2,843
|5.0%
|Wasco
|30,528
|1,532
|32,060
|4.8%
|Washington
|548,084
|36,039
|584,123
|6.2%
|Wheeler
|607
|24
|631
|3.8%
|Yamhill
|117,340
|6,209
|123,549
|5.0%
|Statewide
|3,821,704
|233,831
|4,055,535
|5.8%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
Comments
1 Comment
FOUR!