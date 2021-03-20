Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 339 new cases

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,362, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 161,320.

Vaccinations in Oregon

A total of 35,608 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,630 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, and 12,978 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,487,154 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 106, which is nine fewer than Friday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,358th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,359th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive March 17 and died March 18 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,360th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,361st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died March 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,362nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive Feb. 25 and died March 8 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 698 12 Benton 2,491 18 Clackamas 13,867 196 Clatsop 807 7 Columbia 1,302 24 Coos 1,790 24 Crook 796 18 Curry 514 8 Deschutes 6,163 70 Douglas 2,773 58 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 259 1 Harney 283 6 Hood River 1,075 29 Jackson 8,944 120 Jefferson 2,001 31 Josephine 2,636 59 Klamath 2,907 56 Lake 393 6 Lane 10,556 139 Lincoln 1,178 20 Linn 3,722 59 Malheur 3,384 58 Marion 19,037 295 Morrow 1,055 14 Multnomah 32,643 557 Polk 3,152 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 465 2 Umatilla 7,816 82 Union 1,346 20 Wallowa 145 5 Wasco 1,236 27 Washington 21,884 221 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,870 70 Statewide 161,320 2,362

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Laboratory Reporting received March 19, 2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 76 0 76 0.0% Benton 669 18 687 2.6% Clackamas 1,491 82 1,573 5.2% Clatsop 108 9 117 7.7% Columbia 93 3 96 3.1% Coos 250 22 272 8.1% Crook 43 5 48 10.4% Curry 140 13 153 8.5% Deschutes 644 8 652 1.2% Douglas 344 8 352 2.3% Gilliam 5 0 5 0.0% Grant 6 0 6 0.0% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 120 1 121 0.8% Jackson 863 42 905 4.6% Jefferson 39 1 40 2.5% Josephine 297 37 334 11.1% Klamath 105 4 109 3.7% Lake 28 1 29 3.4% Lane 2,255 25 2,280 1.1% Lincoln 138 1 139 0.7% Linn 518 19 537 3.5% Malheur 71 1 72 1.4% Marion 1,203 37 1,240 3.0% Morrow 29 0 29 0.0% Multnomah 3,386 81 3,467 2.3% Polk 236 5 241 2.1% Tillamook 38 0 38 0.0% Umatilla 190 14 204 6.9% Union 91 3 94 3.2% Wallowa 10 1 11 9.1% Wasco 64 1 65 1.5% Washington 2,186 78 2,264 3.4% Wheeler 17 0 17 0.0% Yamhill 451 7 458 1.5% Statewide 16,211 527 16,738 3.1%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9,600 1,644 11,244 14.6% Benton 117,402 3,911 121,313 3.2% Clackamas 379,870 21,356 401,226 5.3% Clatsop 30,106 1,437 31,543 4.6% Columbia 35,664 1,776 37,440 4.7% Coos 38,368 2,138 40,506 5.3% Crook 14,397 1,105 15,502 7.1% Curry 9,297 437 9,734 4.5% Deschutes 159,554 8,251 167,805 4.9% Douglas 65,697 3,092 68,789 4.5% Gilliam 1,079 42 1,121 3.7% Grant 4,563 236 4,799 4.9% Harney 3,695 335 4,030 8.3% Hood River 28,059 1,509 29,568 5.1% Jackson 183,201 13,264 196,465 6.8% Jefferson 17,193 1,781 18,974 9.4% Josephine 56,115 2,996 59,111 5.1% Klamath 40,548 3,251 43,799 7.4% Lake 4,523 394 4,917 8.0% Lane 401,019 12,449 413,468 3.0% Lincoln 37,609 2,417 40,026 6.0% Linn 117,301 7,159 124,460 5.8% Malheur 22,714 4,956 27,670 17.9% Marion 298,797 28,593 327,390 8.7% Morrow 6,468 1,274 7,742 16.5% Multnomah 890,855 49,046 939,901 5.2% Polk 60,484 4,150 64,634 6.4% Sherman 1,248 62 1,310 4.7% Tillamook 12,475 450 12,925 3.5% Umatilla 58,000 8,690 66,690 13.0% Union 16,543 1,684 18,227 9.2% Wallowa 2,701 142 2,843 5.0% Wasco 30,528 1,532 32,060 4.8% Washington 548,084 36,039 584,123 6.2% Wheeler 607 24 631 3.8% Yamhill 117,340 6,209 123,549 5.0% Statewide 3,821,704 233,831 4,055,535 5.8%

