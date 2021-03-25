Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 422 new cases

News

(Update: St. Charles briefly has no COVID-19 patients, first time since June 3)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,370, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 422 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 162,806.

Additional counties approved for expanding vaccinations

OHA announced that 22 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Coos County is the newly added county.

The counties are: Baker, Benton, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 36,915 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Thursday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,339 doses were administered on Wednesday and 13,576 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 803,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 774,227 first and second doses of Moderna and 35,336 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 999,600 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 38,600 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108, which is six more than Wednesday. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported one COVID-19 patient in the ICU but not on a ventilator as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

St. Charles President and CEO Joe Sluka said that "for a brief moment on Wednesday," the Bend hospital had no patients with COVID-19 -- for the first time since last June 3.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (9), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (1), Curry (6), Deschutes (21), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Josephine (22), Klamath (9), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (49), Multnomah (69), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (54) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,369th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 8 and died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions. The date of her death is pending.

Oregon’s 2,370th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 23 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Tableau technical difficulties

We are aware that our dashboards are currently unavailable due to an outage with Tableau. We appreciate your patience while this is being resolved.

For status updates, here is a link to the Tableau website.

