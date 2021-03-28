Left-wing, right-wing protesters clash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem.
Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure.
The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.
The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”
Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.
Yeh- I’m hip ! “The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”…. This must send shivers up and down the Kovid Kate spine ! Our US freedoms are clearly spelled out in the 144th Amendment to the US Constitution, which states- “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”… Kalamity Kate doesn’t want a single Oregonian to read that section of the US Constitution- cause if they all did- her Executive orders would be challenged in a court of law- like they will be ! It’s time to end her Undeclared Martial Law- and it looks like the troops have arrived ! My advice- stay clear of Salem for a few months- if it’s anything like Portland and Seattle- this is gonna get ugly !
Correction- the 14th- not 144th- amendment.
The cops allowed Antifa to smash passing vehicle’s wo she’s, throw paint on them, and smash them and mace people. Wtf is going on???
Maybe you could translate “wo she’s” into English for those of us unfamiliar with Hayseed.
“Wtf is going on???”…. Good question- but the answer starts with the deceptive headline… as no other media outlet is reporting this as a “clash” between two protest groups… this is being described more accurately in these terms- “Antifa ‘armed’ rioters descend on Oregon State Capitol in Salem”… We’ve all seen these watered down liberal headlines depicting family picnics- bird watching groups- and ice cream socials… only to find out whole city blocks were under armed attack and people were getting killed… this is the pure definition of dangerous misinformation. Make no mistake- the left has launched an insurgency on the Oregon State Capitol- this is ground zero.
Associated Press wire stories are run statewide in dozens of online/print publications.
Barney what ever happened to accurately reporting the news???
Your supposed to report the news accurately. Have you reported one recovery from covid?? Everyone died that got covid?? Really?? What gives you the right to just report fear, that is all you have done. You don’t report the truth! Your supposed to report the news fairly and truthfully. Saying you lean hard to the left is the biggest understatement of all time.
You know damn well what happened in Salem, you had peaceful people that were there to honor others, and then you have antifa show up with guns and throw rocks at vehicles.
How can you report it differently, you are what is wrong with this country right now, fear driven by the liberal media with no conscience and no backbone.Your a liberal lying communist with no truth in you or your reporting.
Barneygetshiswish pegged you from day 1.You have done no fair and accurate reporting, making you a fraud, period.
Just this morning, I got a wonderful note of support from another person who thanked me and is, frankly, impressed at how I put up with the … stuff flung my way, as untrue as it is.
Thanks for reminding me of that. It helps me deal with all the untrue allegations and criticism. I tell young reporters: Embrace the kindness of some and forget about those who offer non-constructive criticism.
https://twitter.com/mrandyngo/status/1376302337657085954?s=21
Germany 1919: Communist elements began destructive actions including violent street protests under the guise of equality, yet the attacks on government centers and murderous rampages in large cities is in fact an attack by far left elements to take power in a coup. Weak central government lead by Social Democrats are unable to control the daily violence and right wing elements lead by the Frei-Korps (many former military members) begin to fight back. This allows the destructive protests and anarchist violence is brought under control while meaningful political change comes into play as the Weimar Republic is founded as a balanced coalition comes into power (The Weimar Coalition or German: Weimarer Koalition). This center-left to center-right coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the social liberal German Democratic Party (DDP) and the Christian democratic Centre Party provide a sense of stability until the burden of significant government debts and the stock market crash in 1929 sweeps the coalition aside and allows a fascist government into power. 2021: Attacks by Anarchists on a First Amendment driving protest in Salem included the far left elements using rudimentary weapons including paintball guns being fired at vehicles and large objects thrown through car windshields so seem like 1919 is being played out in Oregon and especially the State Capitol area. Appears history repeats about every 100 years.
“There are only two parties in France: the people and its enemies. We must exterminate those miserable villains who are eternally conspiring against the rights of man…We must exterminate all our enemies.”
– Maximilien de Robespierre
Yeah, history repeats alright.
When you have incompetent, divisive and weak leaders like Kate Brown that’s what you get.
Antifa believes only they have rights to free speech and protest. Arrest those thugs for their premeditated assault.
I am sick and tired of wings.
The time for radical centrism is now.
I am watching closely to see which of my elected representative works across the aisle, either way, the most and will vote for them in their next election. Those the farthest left or right will not get my vote.
👍
While bipartisan policy cooperation is fine and dandy, there is one party that consistently votes against popular, bipartisan legislation (:cough: Republicans :cough, cough:).
.
Here’s a thought on the subject: A political party is voted into majority not because of their willingness to work with the opposition party, but because their policies are more popular. If they can achieve in passing said popular legislation, and it remains popular, they stand a chance of being re-elected.
.
On the other hand, if the majority party tries to appease the opposition party (that routinely opposes everything, regardless of how popular it is with their constituents) and fails to get anything passed, they cease to be popular and will lose their next election.
.
Therefore, trying to “work across the aisle” with a party that does not have our country’s best interests at heart is pointless. Democrats have tried to be inclusive and Republicans continue to vote against policies that help people. It is time for Democrats to do what Republicans have for decades: push ahead with “partisan” policy and legislation, and not worry about what the fascist opposition thinks.
I cant believe i got to comment before that bootlicker cardiacspike! play stupid games, win stupid prizes. at least no antifa showed up with AR rifles and started shooting.
Antifa and BLM don’t need ARs to be more threatening than “unarmed” MAGAs. Just ask Sedition Party Ron Johnson who wasn’t afraid of the bloody insurrectionist MAGAs. But if you want the truth, ask the family of Officer Sicknick.
Just another movie repeat – Clash of the Morons