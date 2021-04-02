Bend’s Neighborhood Street Safety Program is making changes that count

News

Crosswalk, speed humps, lower speed limits cut speeding on NW Harmon Blvd. by half

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- In late 2019, the city of Bend and its neighborhood associations identified 25 projects that would help improve safety.

It's called the Neighborhood Street Safety Program and Robin Lewis, a transportation engineer with the city, is the effort's lead manager.

Last year, the city was able to complete eight of the listed 25 projects with about $800,000 in city grants.

“Most of these projects have been a long time coming,” Lewis said Friday.

One of those projects is a crosswalk and other improvements on Northwest Harmon Boulevard.

Before the crosswalk and other safety improvements like speed humps were installed, 67% of drivers were driving above the speed limit, according to Lewis.

Since the improvements were installed last summer, only about 33% of drivers on Harmon are topping the posted speed limit of 20 miles per hour.

The city still has 17 other projects on its current list to tackle, which Lewis said will probably take a couple of more years to complete.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have a full report on the program on Fox at 4.