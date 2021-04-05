Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 248 new cases

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,394, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 167,128.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 22,131 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Monday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,314 doses were administered on Sunday and 7,817 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is 27 more than Sunday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported five COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 2,393rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 14 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,394th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

NOTE: More information is known about Oregon’s 1069th death, a 73-year-old woman in Washington County. She was originally reported as a Multnomah county resident.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.