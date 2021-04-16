Skip to Content
Redmond road closures and delays: April 18-May 1

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for April 18-May 1.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURE:

  • W Antler Ave from SW 27th St to NW 31st St – Road closed for construction from Tuesday, April 27 thru Friday, April 30, 2021.  W Antler Ave from SW 27th St to NW 31st St will be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development.  Local access will be available.  Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • NW 10th St from NW Pershall Way to NW Upas Ave – Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 14, 2021.
  • SW 15th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Quartz Ave– Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 28, 2021.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Lane disruptions will occur on NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave for asphalt overlay project preparations April 16 thru May 14, 2021.
  • Lane disruptions will occur on SW Airport Way to SE Airport Way for asphalt repairs April 19 thru April 23, 2021.  Please obey flaggers or use an alternate route.
  • Single northbound lane closure on SW Veterans Way from SW Canal Blvd to SW Kalama Ave for median landscaping on April 22, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please slow down and use caution in the area.
  • Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

