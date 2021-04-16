Redmond road closures and delays: April 18-May 1

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for April 18-May 1.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURE:

W Antler Ave from SW 27th St to NW 31st St – Road closed for construction from Tuesday, April 27 thru Friday, April 30, 2021. W Antler Ave from SW 27th St to NW 31st St will be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 10th St from NW Pershall Way to NW Upas Ave – Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 14, 2021.

SW 15th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Quartz Ave– Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 28, 2021.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Lane disruptions will occur on NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave for asphalt overlay project preparations April 16 thru May 14, 2021.

Lane disruptions will occur on SW Airport Way to SE Airport Way for asphalt repairs April 19 thru April 23, 2021. Please obey flaggers or use an alternate route.

Single northbound lane closure on SW Veterans Way from SW Canal Blvd to SW Kalama Ave for median landscaping on April 22, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please slow down and use caution in the area.

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

