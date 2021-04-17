Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths and 888 new cases, most since Feb. 1
Saturday's tally includes Deschutes County with 94 cases, Crook 10, Jefferson 6
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,460 -- and 888 new cases, the highest daily case count in 2 1/2 months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 174,501. It's the highest daily figure since 964 cases were reported by the agency on Feb. 1.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 44,308 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,728 doses were administered on Friday and 16,580 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The 7-day running average is now 37,507 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,104 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 200, which is one more than Friday. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2458th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Mar. 26 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2459th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Apr. 13 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2460th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Apr. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|856
|14
|Benton
|2,732
|18
|Clackamas
|15,311
|204
|Clatsop
|891
|8
|Columbia
|1,538
|26
|Coos
|1,968
|31
|Crook
|878
|19
|Curry
|593
|9
|Deschutes
|7,082
|72
|Douglas
|3,043
|65
|Gilliam
|56
|1
|Grant
|406
|4
|Harney
|305
|6
|Hood River
|1,124
|29
|Jackson
|9,904
|127
|Jefferson
|2,064
|32
|Josephine
|3,054
|62
|Klamath
|3,452
|59
|Lake
|413
|7
|Lane
|11,554
|144
|Lincoln
|1,298
|20
|Linn
|4,142
|63
|Malheur
|3,427
|58
|Marion
|20,116
|299
|Morrow
|1,079
|15
|Multnomah
|34,800
|568
|Polk
|3,429
|52
|Sherman
|57
|0
|Tillamook
|580
|3
|Umatilla
|7,968
|83
|Union
|1,411
|24
|Wallowa
|157
|5
|Wasco
|1,289
|28
|Washington
|23,412
|229
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|4,087
|75
|Statewide
|174,501
|2,460
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs received 04/16/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|35
|9
|44
|20.5%
|Benton
|589
|11
|600
|1.8%
|Clackamas
|1,546
|111
|1,657
|6.7%
|Clatsop
|100
|8
|108
|7.4%
|Columbia
|194
|6
|200
|3.0%
|Coos
|185
|2
|187
|1.1%
|Crook
|81
|10
|91
|11.0%
|Curry
|31
|2
|33
|6.1%
|Deschutes
|863
|82
|945
|8.7%
|Douglas
|328
|12
|340
|3.5%
|Gilliam
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Grant
|37
|3
|40
|7.5%
|Harney
|3
|1
|4
|25.0%
|Hood River
|111
|1
|112
|0.9%
|Jackson
|708
|76
|784
|9.7%
|Jefferson
|39
|6
|45
|13.3%
|Josephine
|282
|18
|300
|6.0%
|Klamath
|230
|42
|272
|15.4%
|Lake
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,222
|74
|2,296
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|192
|3
|195
|1.5%
|Linn
|437
|51
|488
|10.5%
|Malheur
|100
|2
|102
|2.0%
|Marion
|1,010
|88
|1,098
|8.0%
|Morrow
|31
|2
|33
|6.1%
|Multnomah
|6,405
|169
|6,574
|2.6%
|Polk
|222
|17
|239
|7.1%
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|56
|4
|60
|6.7%
|Umatilla
|168
|12
|180
|6.7%
|Union
|201
|3
|204
|1.5%
|Wallowa
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wasco
|57
|7
|64
|10.9%
|Washington
|2,597
|125
|2,722
|4.6%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|369
|29
|398
|7.3%
|Statewide
|19,451
|986
|20,437
|4.8%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,010
|1,775
|12,785
|13.9%
|Benton
|128,882
|4,248
|133,130
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|413,569
|23,512
|437,081
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|32,571
|1,568
|34,139
|4.6%
|Columbia
|39,488
|2,088
|41,576
|5.0%
|Coos
|43,464
|2,402
|45,866
|5.2%
|Crook
|16,616
|1,176
|17,792
|6.6%
|Curry
|10,732
|509
|11,241
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|176,276
|9,220
|185,496
|5.0%
|Douglas
|76,892
|3,460
|80,352
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,167
|44
|1,211
|3.6%
|Grant
|5,392
|334
|5,726
|5.8%
|Harney
|3,919
|344
|4,263
|8.1%
|Hood River
|30,424
|1,579
|32,003
|4.9%
|Jackson
|205,864
|14,975
|220,839
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|18,563
|1,869
|20,432
|9.1%
|Josephine
|67,772
|3,517
|71,289
|4.9%
|Klamath
|44,325
|3,859
|48,184
|8.0%
|Lake
|5,043
|403
|5,446
|7.4%
|Lane
|446,466
|13,647
|460,113
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|40,815
|2,583
|43,398
|6.0%
|Linn
|128,675
|7,762
|136,437
|5.7%
|Malheur
|24,804
|5,043
|29,847
|16.9%
|Marion
|325,703
|30,081
|355,784
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,961
|1,296
|8,257
|15.7%
|Multnomah
|977,718
|52,018
|1,029,736
|5.1%
|Polk
|66,389
|4,473
|70,862
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,333
|65
|1,398
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|13,961
|567
|14,528
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|62,447
|8,884
|71,331
|12.5%
|Union
|19,782
|1,776
|21,558
|8.2%
|Wallowa
|2,986
|152
|3,138
|4.8%
|Wasco
|32,592
|1,600
|34,192
|4.7%
|Washington
|598,949
|38,671
|637,620
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|658
|24
|682
|3.5%
|Yamhill
|127,948
|6,668
|134,616
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,210,156
|252,192
|4,462,348
|5.7%
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
