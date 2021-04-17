Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:26 pm

Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths and 888 new cases, most since Feb. 1

Saturday's tally includes Deschutes County with 94 cases, Crook 10, Jefferson 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,460 -- and 888 new cases, the highest daily case count in 2 1/2 months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 174,501. It's the highest daily figure since 964 cases were reported by the agency on Feb. 1.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 44,308 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,728 doses were administered on Friday and 16,580 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The 7-day running average is now 37,507 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,104 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 200, which is one more than Friday. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2458th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Mar. 26 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2459th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Apr. 13 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2460th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Apr. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker85614
Benton2,73218
Clackamas15,311204
Clatsop8918
Columbia1,53826
Coos1,96831
Crook87819
Curry5939
Deschutes7,08272
Douglas3,04365
Gilliam561
Grant4064
Harney3056
Hood River1,12429
Jackson9,904127
Jefferson2,06432
Josephine3,05462
Klamath3,45259
Lake4137
Lane11,554144
Lincoln1,29820
Linn4,14263
Malheur3,42758
Marion20,116299
Morrow1,07915
Multnomah34,800568
Polk3,42952
Sherman570
Tillamook5803
Umatilla7,96883
Union1,41124
Wallowa1575
Wasco1,28928
Washington23,412229
Wheeler251
Yamhill4,08775
Statewide174,5012,460

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs received 04/16/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker3594420.5%
Benton589116001.8%
Clackamas1,5461111,6576.7%
Clatsop10081087.4%
Columbia19462003.0%
Coos18521871.1%
Crook81109111.0%
Curry312336.1%
Deschutes863829458.7%
Douglas328123403.5%
Gilliam6060.0%
Grant373407.5%
Harney31425.0%
Hood River11111120.9%
Jackson708767849.7%
Jefferson3964513.3%
Josephine282183006.0%
Klamath2304227215.4%
Lake3030.0%
Lane2,222742,2963.2%
Lincoln19231951.5%
Linn4375148810.5%
Malheur10021022.0%
Marion1,010881,0988.0%
Morrow312336.1%
Multnomah6,4051696,5742.6%
Polk222172397.1%
Sherman1010.0%
Tillamook564606.7%
Umatilla168121806.7%
Union20132041.5%
Wallowa110110.0%
Wasco5776410.9%
Washington2,5971252,7224.6%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill369293987.3%
Statewide19,45198620,4374.8%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker11,0101,77512,78513.9%
Benton128,8824,248133,1303.2%
Clackamas413,56923,512437,0815.4%
Clatsop32,5711,56834,1394.6%
Columbia39,4882,08841,5765.0%
Coos43,4642,40245,8665.2%
Crook16,6161,17617,7926.6%
Curry10,73250911,2414.5%
Deschutes176,2769,220185,4965.0%
Douglas76,8923,46080,3524.3%
Gilliam1,167441,2113.6%
Grant5,3923345,7265.8%
Harney3,9193444,2638.1%
Hood River30,4241,57932,0034.9%
Jackson205,86414,975220,8396.8%
Jefferson18,5631,86920,4329.1%
Josephine67,7723,51771,2894.9%
Klamath44,3253,85948,1848.0%
Lake5,0434035,4467.4%
Lane446,46613,647460,1133.0%
Lincoln40,8152,58343,3986.0%
Linn128,6757,762136,4375.7%
Malheur24,8045,04329,84716.9%
Marion325,70330,081355,7848.5%
Morrow6,9611,2968,25715.7%
Multnomah977,71852,0181,029,7365.1%
Polk66,3894,47370,8626.3%
Sherman1,333651,3984.6%
Tillamook13,96156714,5283.9%
Umatilla62,4478,88471,33112.5%
Union19,7821,77621,5588.2%
Wallowa2,9861523,1384.8%
Wasco32,5921,60034,1924.7%
Washington598,94938,671637,6206.1%
Wheeler658246823.5%
Yamhill127,9486,668134,6165.0%
Statewide4,210,156252,1924,462,3485.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Coronavirus / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content