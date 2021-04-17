Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths and 888 new cases, most since Feb. 1

News

Saturday's tally includes Deschutes County with 94 cases, Crook 10, Jefferson 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,460 -- and 888 new cases, the highest daily case count in 2 1/2 months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 174,501. It's the highest daily figure since 964 cases were reported by the agency on Feb. 1.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 44,308 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,728 doses were administered on Friday and 16,580 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The 7-day running average is now 37,507 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,104 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 200, which is one more than Friday. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2458th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Mar. 26 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2459th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Apr. 13 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2460th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Apr. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 856 14 Benton 2,732 18 Clackamas 15,311 204 Clatsop 891 8 Columbia 1,538 26 Coos 1,968 31 Crook 878 19 Curry 593 9 Deschutes 7,082 72 Douglas 3,043 65 Gilliam 56 1 Grant 406 4 Harney 305 6 Hood River 1,124 29 Jackson 9,904 127 Jefferson 2,064 32 Josephine 3,054 62 Klamath 3,452 59 Lake 413 7 Lane 11,554 144 Lincoln 1,298 20 Linn 4,142 63 Malheur 3,427 58 Marion 20,116 299 Morrow 1,079 15 Multnomah 34,800 568 Polk 3,429 52 Sherman 57 0 Tillamook 580 3 Umatilla 7,968 83 Union 1,411 24 Wallowa 157 5 Wasco 1,289 28 Washington 23,412 229 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 4,087 75 Statewide 174,501 2,460

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs received 04/16/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 35 9 44 20.5% Benton 589 11 600 1.8% Clackamas 1,546 111 1,657 6.7% Clatsop 100 8 108 7.4% Columbia 194 6 200 3.0% Coos 185 2 187 1.1% Crook 81 10 91 11.0% Curry 31 2 33 6.1% Deschutes 863 82 945 8.7% Douglas 328 12 340 3.5% Gilliam 6 0 6 0.0% Grant 37 3 40 7.5% Harney 3 1 4 25.0% Hood River 111 1 112 0.9% Jackson 708 76 784 9.7% Jefferson 39 6 45 13.3% Josephine 282 18 300 6.0% Klamath 230 42 272 15.4% Lake 3 0 3 0.0% Lane 2,222 74 2,296 3.2% Lincoln 192 3 195 1.5% Linn 437 51 488 10.5% Malheur 100 2 102 2.0% Marion 1,010 88 1,098 8.0% Morrow 31 2 33 6.1% Multnomah 6,405 169 6,574 2.6% Polk 222 17 239 7.1% Sherman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 56 4 60 6.7% Umatilla 168 12 180 6.7% Union 201 3 204 1.5% Wallowa 11 0 11 0.0% Wasco 57 7 64 10.9% Washington 2,597 125 2,722 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 369 29 398 7.3% Statewide 19,451 986 20,437 4.8%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,010 1,775 12,785 13.9% Benton 128,882 4,248 133,130 3.2% Clackamas 413,569 23,512 437,081 5.4% Clatsop 32,571 1,568 34,139 4.6% Columbia 39,488 2,088 41,576 5.0% Coos 43,464 2,402 45,866 5.2% Crook 16,616 1,176 17,792 6.6% Curry 10,732 509 11,241 4.5% Deschutes 176,276 9,220 185,496 5.0% Douglas 76,892 3,460 80,352 4.3% Gilliam 1,167 44 1,211 3.6% Grant 5,392 334 5,726 5.8% Harney 3,919 344 4,263 8.1% Hood River 30,424 1,579 32,003 4.9% Jackson 205,864 14,975 220,839 6.8% Jefferson 18,563 1,869 20,432 9.1% Josephine 67,772 3,517 71,289 4.9% Klamath 44,325 3,859 48,184 8.0% Lake 5,043 403 5,446 7.4% Lane 446,466 13,647 460,113 3.0% Lincoln 40,815 2,583 43,398 6.0% Linn 128,675 7,762 136,437 5.7% Malheur 24,804 5,043 29,847 16.9% Marion 325,703 30,081 355,784 8.5% Morrow 6,961 1,296 8,257 15.7% Multnomah 977,718 52,018 1,029,736 5.1% Polk 66,389 4,473 70,862 6.3% Sherman 1,333 65 1,398 4.6% Tillamook 13,961 567 14,528 3.9% Umatilla 62,447 8,884 71,331 12.5% Union 19,782 1,776 21,558 8.2% Wallowa 2,986 152 3,138 4.8% Wasco 32,592 1,600 34,192 4.7% Washington 598,949 38,671 637,620 6.1% Wheeler 658 24 682 3.5% Yamhill 127,948 6,668 134,616 5.0% Statewide 4,210,156 252,192 4,462,348 5.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

