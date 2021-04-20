Oregon House sessions canceled due to COVID-19 case

News

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House of Representatives canceled all floor sessions for the rest of the week on Tuesday after someone at the Capitol was diagnosed with COVID-19 and may have exposed people in the chamber.

House Speaker Tina Kotek formally made the announcement at the rostrum to the mostly empty House, opening Tuesday’s session and then adjourning it 30 seconds later with a bang of the gavel.

It was the third time a potential COVID-19 exposure has impacted House floor sessions.

News release from Kotek's office:

COVID-19 diagnosis delays Oregon House floor sessions until next week

SALEM – Today, the Oregon Legislature learned that an individual who was present at the Capitol has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Potential exposure may have occurred on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives on April 15.

Human resources for the branch is notifying all individuals who appear to have had close contact with the individual.

The House adjourned this morning until Monday, April 26 at 11am. Committee work, which is being done remotely, will continue as planned.

Anyone who shows symptoms should be tested and quarantine. Legislators and staff who are known to have had close contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified and encouraged to quarantine and get tested. Facilities staff will fumigate the House chamber and wings and continue to diligently, thoroughly and regularly clean the Capitol in line with the CDC’s guidance on environmental cleaning and disinfection.

The priority for the session continues to be to keep people safe and do the people’s work.

--

Leader Drazan responds to positive COVID-19 case on the House floor

SALEM, Ore. – House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released the following statement regarding information that another individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was on the House floor last week:

“Due to this positive COVID-19 case in the Capitol, we will defer to public health authority guidance and look forward to returning to the floor next week, barring any additional cases.”