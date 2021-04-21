Bend councilors discuss idea of removing some minimum parking requirements

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Back in February, Bend city councilors agreed to examine the idea of removing parking minimums for some new residential and commercial developments.

Councilor Melanie Kebler brought forth the suggestion, saying parking minimums in the city's development code could reduce the amount of land Bend has available to build badly needed homes, especially affordable housing.

The issue was brought back by city staff as a work session at Wednesday evening's council meeting.

Kebler was joined by city staff to look at how best to proceed, should the city decide to remove any of the minimums, in an effort to create more space for affordable housing units.

According to city Senior Planner Karen Swirsky, at least 121 cities across the country have eliminated parking minimums in all or part of the city.

Kebler noted Wednesday evening that President Biden in his "American Jobs Plan" laid out as one goal to "eliminate exclusionary zoning and harmful land use policies," such as "minimum lot sizes, mandatory parking requirements and prohibitions on multifamily housing," which the administration said "have inflated housing and construction costs and locked families out of areas with more opportunities."

A council subcommittee will review possible options, likely initially focused at first on residential parking requirements in a core area of the city that is being redeveloped.

