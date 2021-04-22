Mid Oregon Credit Union reaches milestone: $500 million in assets

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union announced Thursday that its assets now exceed $500 million as of March 31. The credit union, which is the only financial institution headquartered in Central Oregon, credited the growing population in Central Oregon, expanding membership base, strong lending demand, improving economy, and its focused strategy for achieving this milestone.

“Our executive leadership team has been preparing for smart growth for several years,” says Bill Anderson, Mid Oregon Credit Union CEO. “By establishing and maintaining focus on our key results—including growth in membership and overall member relationships—our team has worked together to consistently exceed our goals while maintaining our standards for friendly member service.”

Mid Oregon achieved the $500 million asset milestone in March and had reached $400 million in assets in April of 2020. The credit union currently has more than 39,000 members in Central Oregon. Since its inception in 1957, Mid Oregon Credit Union has granted more than $1.4 billion in loans.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Mid Oregon increased membership by 8% by providing a variety of affordable, high-quality financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Central Oregon.

Other initiatives have contributed to Mid Oregon’s growth rate, including the success of Simply Free checking accounts, next-generation digital banking services, expansion into real estate lending and commercial loans, and a new full-service branch building in Sisters.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 39,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.