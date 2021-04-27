Real ID deadline pushed back, again – this time until May 2023

News

Oct. 1 deadline has been moved until May 3, 2023 because of DMV backlog during pandemic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you're having trouble scheduling an appointment at your local Department of Motor Vehicles in Central Oregon, you're not alone. The Department of Homeland Security recognizes this is a national issue, and it is extending the deadline for the Real ID once again.

The deadline had already been postponed in the past, and the previous move set it for Oct. 1. However, this latest announcement pushes the deadline back 19 months to May 3, 2023.

This is not the first time it's been delayed,, as problems with state compliance have come up in the past. This latest change, though, is a result of the backlog that's been building at the DMV since the start of the pandemic.

