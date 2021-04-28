St. Vincent de Paul of Bend will use property to build homeless shelters

News

Organization applied for state program last fall that will help fund the project

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it will soon expand its services to add homeless shelters planned for its back lot property.

Gary Hewitt, the manager at St. Vincent de Paul, tells NewsChannel 21 he plans on getting the project done before the end of summer.

St. Vincent de Paul is calling it a 'Micro Village Center'. It will include 10 individual, heated sleeping units and a community building, with a kitchen and showers.

Since 1981, thanks to donations by individuals and local businesses, St. Vincent de Paul of Bend has provided food, clothing, utility assistance, transitional housing and other items to those in need.

The organization applied for state funds last fall that will make the shelters possible.

Hewitt said St. Vincent de Paul will need to demolish a garage before starting construction in the next few weeks.

