More walk-in first and second doses available at Redmond mass vaccination clinic

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Deschutes Fair & Expo Center will continue to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

“It was great to see so many people come out last weekend for our first walk-in hours and we’re excited to offer more walk-in times this week,” said Molly Wells-Darling, incident commander. “Walk-in appointments are an easy and convenient way to get your vaccine.”

First dose appointments

First-dose walk-in appointments are available on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Everyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents are also still able to schedule first-dose appointments on Wednesday through Friday by visiting www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Second dose appointments

Second-dose walk-in vaccine appointments will be available for Pfizer on Wednesday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Moderna second-dose walk-in appointments will be offered on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

As a reminder, Pfizer doses must be at least 21 days apart and Moderna doses must be at least 28 days apart. There will be no exceptions for doses to be given early. Residents who attend second-dose walk-in clinics are required to bring their vaccination card or proof from their first-dose appointment.

First-dose appointments only available for through the end of the week

First-dose appointments will only be offered at the Mass Vaccination Clinic through the end of next week. Operations will continue through the end of May to complete second-dose appointments.

As the Mass Vaccination Clinic concludes operations in May, vaccines will be distributed to local healthcare providers who are approved by the Oregon Health Authority to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Deschutes County Health Services will continue to offer limited pop-up vaccination clinics across the county.

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

There are now many options to get vaccinated in Central Oregon:

Mass Vaccination Clinic at Deschutes Fair & Expo Center: No more pre-registration - all you need to do is pick the most convenient appointment time for you. Go to www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Pharmacies: Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer appointments in Bend and Redmond. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Mosaic Medical is providing vaccine appointments to patients. Mosaic Medical patients may visit https://www.mosaicmedical.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.shtml.

La Pine Community Health Center Clinic is providing vaccine appointments to patients. La Pine Community Health Center patients may visit https://www.lapinehealth.org/covid-19/.