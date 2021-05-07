Pahlisch Homes outlines plans to work with Bend community on new developments

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- River's Edge Golf Course announced its sale to Pahlisch Homes one week ago.

On Friday, a Pahlisch representative said they plan to hear the Bend community out, to make sure their new development keeps the interests of local residents in mind.

Vice President Dan Pahlisch emphasized they are still in the early stages and cannot guarantee what the future of the golf course will look like with the new development.

It's one of several Bend projects Pahlisch has underway amid scrutiny from neighbors and other residents in the growing community, as well as skyrocketing home prices.

