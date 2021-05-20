ODOT plans cleanup at Bend Parkway/Revere Avenue homeless camp, promises minimal removal

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation says it is planning to clean up homeless camps near Northeast Revere Avenue and the Bend Parkway on Monday of next week.

ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Peter Murphy said Thursday the plan is to clean the camp and remove any potential safety or fire hazards.

He says while the goal is not to remove any people from the site, if anyone presents a fire or safety hazard, they could be asked to move.

“If there’s a fire hazard, and we’ve heard reports that there are fires, that’s not acceptable next to the highway," Murphy said.

Several people spoke to Bend city councilors in the visitors section of Wednesday night's meeting, criticizing ODOT for the operation and indicating they understood the homeless campers were being removed.

Noah Chast will have more on the plan to clean the camp and the possibility of removal, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.