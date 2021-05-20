Terry Skjersaa joins inaugural Furnish Hope board

News

Nonprofit helps furnish homes for underserved families in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Terry Skjersaa, Principal Broker with the Skjersaa Group, which operates in partnership with Duke Warner Realty, has been named as Secretary and Treasurer of the newly formed board of directors serving local nonprofit Furnish Hope.

“We are honored that Terry Skjersaa accepted the invitation to serve on Furnish Hope's inaugural Board of Directors,” said Deborah Asato, Chief Operations Officer of Furnish Hope. “Terry's extensive background in business, long-standing family history in Bend, and philanthropic heart add immeasurable value to our organization.”

Furnish Hope works with over 30 community partners to collect, redistribute, and deliver donated home furnishings and household essentials to families transitioning into stable, affordable housing in Central Oregon. As demand for the nonprofit’s services have increased, the Furnish Hope team realized they needed the support and guidance offered by a board of directors.

“The wise counsel Terry brings to Furnish Hope is a true blessing as we grow to meet the increasing number of referrals we’re receiving,” said Asato, who helped form Furnish Hope in 2019. “The success of Furnish Hope requires a collective community effort. Terry embodies this principle in the way he leads the Skjersaa Group, whose REALTORS each serve as ambassadors to further the mission of furnishing hope and homes for our community families in need.”

Volunteers—who help receive donations, organize them in the Furnish Hope warehouse, and ultimately, deliver them to families settling into new homes—are critical to the nonprofit. But Asato says there are other ways to support the mission of Furnish Hope as well, including donating home goods, giving a financial gift, and following the nonprofit’s stories on social media.

“The services Furnish Hope provides to families has a very real, very tangible, and positive impact on our community as a whole,” says Skjersaa. “It’s just incredible to watch children light up when they see their new homes—including bedrooms thoughtfully decorated for them—and feel the relief and appreciation of the families. I am so honored to join the Furnish Hope Board and am looking forward to helping this resourceful and visionary organization help even more families in Central Oregon.”

