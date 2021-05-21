Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy runs for Idaho governor
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is running to be Idaho’s next governor, according to documents filed Friday with the Secretary of State’s office.
Bundy, best known for leading an armed standoff at an Eastern Oregon wildlife refuge five years ago, is running as a Republican in the 2022 gubernatorial primary, according to campaign finance documents.
Current Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and four other Republicans — Jeff Cotton, Edward Humphreys, Lisa Marie and Cody Usabel — have also filed campaign documentation needed to run for governor. So far no Democratic candidates have entered the race.
Bundy garnered international attention when in 2016 he led a group of armed activists in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to protest the federal control of public lands. He was eventually arrested and later acquitted of all federal charges in that case.
Bundy currently has two misdemeanor criminal trespassing cases pending against him in Idaho, and he’s representing himself for both. The cases stem from events during a protest of coronavirus restrictions at the Idaho Statehouse last August. He’s pleaded not guilty in one case and has not yet entered a plea in the second.
Comments
42 Comments
Good grief, he doesn’t even believe in the US Constitution so has no business running for any office, beginning with dog catcher.
Both Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley violated-ignored-couldn’t have cared less when they voted to impeach a private citizen- in clear violation of the US Constitution ! So yeah… “Good Grief” !
My my, barneygetskookie, why do you bother? You lost all credibility before KTVZ switched to the current commenting system. Shoooo.
She, like her dear loser DJT is an expert in all matters!!!!!! ESPECIALLY whining!!!!!
forgot that you present yourself as a constitutional scholar, in clear violation of all reality – you’re such a Donny boy
Well at least it was just a private citizen and nobody of any consequence. Whatever happened to that guy anyway?
And when Moscow Mitch ignored the evidence and let the criminal dunder head run free? What was that miscarriage of justice called?
not true at all. He 100% believes in the constitution. That is what he was standing up for.
It’s much better to be a lone lion than it is to be a heard of sheep!! To make it even more simple, “I’d rather die standing than to live on my knees.”
Except of course, standing would require you to have a spine!! LOL!
Too bad Greater Idaho won’t happen so I can’t vote against this moron.
He’s gonna be yer new Guvner, Prinetucky! Ain’t you happy? Better than Kate!
Still hiding behind your keyboard BOY!!
Sandman, is that you under yet another name?? Take your ASS back to the Idaho hellhole you came from BOY!
Ammon is nothing more than a constitutionalist. He is not anti government…he is anti corrupt government. The media will paint anyone they dislike as the next Hitler. Oregon has surpassed California and New York at this point> People here don’t think, they just believe what the hear from CNN and other MSM.
should have stopped at “nothing more”
He’s clown and an idiot!
Clown and idiot that has been in 2 standoffs with over reaching government and been a aquited both times.
His own version of the constitution, that is.
He’s not a constitutionalist. You need to read a bit about his background and his ideology.
This is BGHW’s inspiration. ****, he’s been quiet the last couple days. Maybe he is Ammon Bundy and he’s been too busy with his legal problems to have his normal mental aneurysm comment.
Either that or he has another screen name. Kate Clown perhaps?
And Owen…
This guy is a straight up cartoon character. What an absolute clown.
– might as well – he was such a raging success at TAKING OVER A BIRD SANCTUARY – either that or star in a “reality” show… something like Tiger King or The Apprentice
Why not President?
I’ve read that the PBs, 3%rs, OKs, etc might need a new messiah after they were lied to, betrayed, abandoned and likely to be testified against by the former guy. Seems like Ammon is the obvious choice.
There is no truth to the rumor that he and Kate Brown are fraternal twins…
Just say’in.
Time to pack up, move to Idaho and vote for this guy. If he gets it ill have a house for sale.
One thing I’ll say about him…he’s consistent in his dislike of big government and police state.
Ammon Bundy Comes Out in Support of Black Lives Matter, Calls to Defund the Police
https://news.yahoo.com/ammon-bundy-comes-support-blm-135517142.html
Hey Barney….WTF? I’m no Bundy fan but you allowing “Scientist” comment on here just confirms what everyone here already knows. You claim to be impartial, however you would never let this be allowed if it were talking about someone on the left. And you really wonder why so many can’t stand the Fake News! You don’t have to “Lean Right” but don’t get so offended when someone calls you out for being a liberal CNN puppet. Just own it.
I just went back and re-read the comment (plowing through 90 backed up on a Saturday morning.)
Those kind of remarks are flung at people in news stories and at each other here in the comments all day and night.
Not sure why anyone would think we allow them only on/against one side or the other. Most regulars know better. Of COURSE I’ve allowed that kind of comment “talking about someone on the left.” Many, many times. You either don’t spend much time here or have a selective memory.
Personal attacks are part and parcel in all directions here. Sad but true. That in itself is not a TOS violation.
He should be in prison. That’s where traders belong. Along with the orange one.
“People who buy and sell goods should be in prison.”
Luckily there is intelligent life in ID so Bundito will go down in flames, as he is wont to do.
He could seal the election by importing Arpaio from AZ to be his Lt Gov. Then, strap on your six-shooter cuz reestablishment of the Wild Wild West will be complete.
Well at that point it will be 99% complete. But once they move the Idaho border to include Prinetucky then yes, 100% Wild Wild West complete – especially with the Horseshoe serving again! WeeEEEEEEeeehaaWWwwww buckeroos!
Looks lie the progressives are going wild here. They are much more interested in a pro big government tyrant to rule over us. And talk of ignoring the constitution. Ron Wyden. Violates immigration law smuggling illegal aliens across the border. States completely ignoring the constitution changing voting laws without legislature. Continuing violations of equal protection and the bill or rights. Who the heck wouldn’t want a “anti-government” governor. People who want to remain slaves and be ruled by a government, that’s who.
“And talk of ignoring the constitution. Ron Wyden. Violates immigration law smuggling illegal aliens across the border.”
–
Oregons supposed Governor is also guilty of aiding and abetting illegals, and lets not forget her encouragement of the ongoing violence and destruction in Portland by her
unemployed, liberal, anarchist scum bags…
All you liberal big government kate brown lovin pieces of donkey dung can all go back to Cali now or back across I-5 where you all belong aeruously your like cancer that just keeps spreading and just won’t go away. I wish there was some kind of chemotherapy for liberals .
You can talk mean all you want. We love you too!