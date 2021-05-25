ODOT: Updated transportation safety plan keeps vision at zero fatalities, serious injuries by 2035

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A draft plan that will help Oregon improve transportation safety across all modes of travel – people walking, rolling, riding and driving – is open for public review and comment, now through July 9, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday.

The draft 2021 Transportation Safety Action Plan outlines strategies and actions to address safety needs in the various modes and across the state.

The 2021 Transportation Safety Action Plan, also known as TSAP, is a focused update of the 2016 TSAP. The updated plan looks at the latest crash data, transportation trends and other influential information and makes recommendations to help the state achieve the goal, stated in the 2016 plan, of zero fatalities and serious injuries on Oregon’s transportation system by 2035.

The draft plan evaluates our progress, identifies emerging safety trends and needs, provides guidance for policies and investments, and more. It also reflects the agency's commitment to the priorities established in the Strategic Action Plan: equity, a modern transportation system and sufficient and reliable funding.

How to get involved

Anyone interested is invited to review the full plan on the website and provide feedback in either or both of the following ways:

Provide comment via email by July 9 to safety@odot.state.or.us. Join a virtual public hearing at 1 p.m. on June 9 (this is occurring during the regular Oregon Transportation Safety Advisory Committee meeting). You must register to join this hearing by entering your contact information in this online form. The meeting will use Microsoft Teams, and instructions on using this tool will be provided to all who register. REGISTRATION TO ATTEND CLOSES AT 5 P.M. ON JUNE 8. Anyone interested is invited to participate. Accommodations, such as material in alternate formats, are available. Please call 503-986-4188 or statewide relay at 711 to make your request.

Background

The Oregon Transportation Safety Action Plan provides long-term goals, policies and strategies and near-term actions to eliminate deaths and life-changing injuries on Oregon's transportation system. The TSAP serves as the unifying framework for transportation safety planning in Oregon. It identifies key safety needs and guides safety investments in infrastructure and behavior programs to meet those needs. The TSAP also serves as the state of Oregon’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan, a document required by federal law.