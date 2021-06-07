4 people shot and killed at home in southeast Portland

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home in southeast Portland on Sunday night, police said.

KGW reported the shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. at a home on Southeast Boise Street between 39th Avenue and 42nd Avenue. Responding officers found four people who police said had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Portland homicide detectives are investigating. The cause and manner of death of the four victims will be determined after autopsies, police said.

Police did not report any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@portlandpolice.gov or 503-823-0871 or Det. Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@portlandpolice.gov or 503-823-0696.