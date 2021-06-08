Low C.O. lake water levels causing problems for boaters, Forest Service

News

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's drought is having another wide-ranging impact, this time for boaters.

Because of low water levels in East Lake, Deschutes National Forest officials had trouble reinstalling the docks at the lake's four boat launches this spring.

They said they were completely unable to install the docks at the East Lake Boat Launch because the level was not high enough for the docks to reach the water.

Scott McBride, manager of the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, estimated that levels in the lake are lower currently then they were last fall.

Jack Hirsh is speaking Tuesday with McBride, as well as a boater who said his boat was dinged because of the low levels, and will have a full story this evening, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.