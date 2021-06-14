ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of June 14-18

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update for June 14-18.

ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor will be performing earthwork activities and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. Traffic can expect no delays.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving)

Monday night, June 14 - Tuesday night, June 15 the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

Wednesday night, June 16 -Thursday night, June 17 the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

For more information, including detour maps, please visit the project website.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93.

Survey, temporary sign installation work is scheduled for Tuesday. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) No work is scheduled this week.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Single lane and on/off ramp closures overnights for new concrete barrier installation and smoothness grinding of bumps in paving work, Tues. night - Fri. morning (7p.m.-7a.m. nightly). During daytime hours all lanes will be open. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph throughout the work zone.

For more information, please visit the project project website.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays. Paving work Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m.; expect minor delays.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, fence installation, seeding and drilling are occurring throughout the project area. Watch for rocks in roadway. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.2 Mon. - Thurs., with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.) Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun. – Thurs. nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.