St. Charles elective surgery backlog causing problems for waiting patients

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even as restrictions are being lifted due to a decline in COVID-19 cases, one issue for both hospitals and patients still remains: a backlog in elective surgeries.

Opal Larson told NewsChannel 21 she had been waiting for over a year and half to get badly needed hip replacement surgery at St. Charles Redmond.

She said it's still very difficult to get an appointment for an inpatient procedure while hospitals are still struggling with high patient counts.

"Please, people, wear your mask, get vaccinated and social distance," she wrote. "I'm 75 and need a new hip."

Along with COVID-19 patients, several still in the ICU, St. Charles has noted its struggles with both staffing issues and capacity problems due to delayed procedures that end up requiring hospital stays.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Larson and working to speak with hospital officials about the current situation. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.