Deschutes County road report: Week of June 27-July 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County weekly road report for the week of June 27-July 3.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Road shoulder repair work will continue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours.

Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

NW Eby Avenue

NW 10th Street

NE 5th Street

NE Cayuse Avenue

NE 9th Street

NE Crooked River Dr

NE Wilcox Ave

NE 17th Street

NE 1st Street

NE 33rd St

NE 28th Court

NE Smith Rock Way

NW Montgomery Drive

Road users should anticipate delays and single-lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581