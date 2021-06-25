Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:20 AM

Deschutes County road report: Week of June 27-July 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County weekly road report for the week of June 27-July 3.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue.  Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Road shoulder repair work will continue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours.

Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

  • NW Eby Avenue
  • NW 10th Street
  • NE 5th Street
  • NE Cayuse Avenue
  • NE 9th Street
  • NE Crooked River Dr
  • NE Wilcox Ave
  • NE 17th Street
  • NE 1st Street
  • NE 33rd St
  • NE 28th Court
  • NE Smith Rock Way
  • NW Montgomery Drive

Road users should anticipate delays and single-lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content