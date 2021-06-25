Deschutes County road report: Week of June 27-July 3
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County weekly road report for the week of June 27-July 3.
Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.
Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Road shoulder repair work will continue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours.
Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):
- NW Eby Avenue
- NW 10th Street
- NE 5th Street
- NE Cayuse Avenue
- NE 9th Street
- NE Crooked River Dr
- NE Wilcox Ave
- NE 17th Street
- NE 1st Street
- NE 33rd St
- NE 28th Court
- NE Smith Rock Way
- NW Montgomery Drive
Road users should anticipate delays and single-lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.
For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581
Comments