Darlene Fire evacuation levels reduced; Forest to hold community meeting this evening

(Update: Evacuation levels reduced)

Level 3 evacuation orders dropped; meeting to be streamed live on Deschutes National Forest’s Facebook page

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes and Klamath County emergency managers reduced evacuation levels Friday afternoon on the nearly 700-acre Darlene Fire southeast of La Pine, less than two hours before U.S. Forest Service officials will meet with community members to give an update on firefighting efforts

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the La Pine Park and Recreation District. It'll also be livestreamed on the Deschutes National Forest Service's Facebook page.

EVACUATION LEVEL REDUCTIONS AROUND DARLENE FIRE (JOINT RELEASE)

Sgt. Nathan Garibay, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager

Brandon Fowler, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office are adjusting evacuation levels around the Darlene Fire in coordination with fire managers.

The following areas have been reduced from a Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation Notice to a A Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation notice:

All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County Line including Old Ice Cave Rd.

Level 2: Means “BE SET” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntary relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

The following areas have been reduced from a Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation Notice to a Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice:

Areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County line including most of township 23 east of Hwy 97. This area includes Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail, and Antelope Meadows.

Level 1: Means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers. We will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations. Please refrain from unnecessary travel through these areas as fire equipment and personnel are moving through the area.

Several property owners sustained damage from the fire. At this time, preliminary reports indicate 2 residential buildings, several outbuildings, RVs, and other vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Property owners inside the fire area should be aware of hazards including burned trees, structures that may been destroyed by fire, and hazardous substances. Please use caution if your property was impacted by fire.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of residents.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

For American Red Cross assistance, please call 1-888-680-1455.

Darlene Fire Daily Update – July 16, 2021 (AM)

Fire Information Phone Line: 425-324-1267 (7am - 7pm)

Email: darlenefireinfo@gmail.com

InciWeb (Incident Website): https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7665/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deschutesnationalforest

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CentralORFire



Acres: 686

Number of Personnel: 201

Percent Containment: 5%

Cause: Under Investigation

Date/Time Detected: July 13, 2021, 1:30 p.m.

Origin/Location: La Pine, Oregon

La Pine, OR - On the Darlene Fire yesterday, crews laid more hose around the perimeter of the fire and mopped up within the fire lines. They continue to secure the areas around structures as well. Fire operations today will include strengthening the containment lines and watching for any spot fires that could occur outside of the established lines.

Today’s temperatures are predicted to be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest switching to northwest in the afternoon again. Relative Humidity (RH) is coming back up with good recoveries at night, helping decrease fire behavior. Fuel moistures are still at record lows, especially for July, and firefighters will continue to watch for any spot fires that could ignite and spread rapidly.

Tonight, there will be a community meeting at the La Pine Park and Recreation District, 16405 1st St., at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the Deschutes National Forest’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/deschutesnationalforest.

Evacuations: https://www.deschutes.org/sheriff/page/emergency-information

Level 3: Go Now Residences on Darlene Way south of La Pine to the Deschutes/Klamath County line, and along Old Ice Cave Road.

Level 2: Be Set Areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County line including the Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail subdivision and Antelope Meadows.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Bureau of Land Management/US Forest Service: All open fires are prohibited. All the units are at an Industrial Fire Precaution Level 3 (IFPL 3). Commercial and private firewood cutting is no longer permitted. These units will be moving to an IFPL 4 as of Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m. Information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/deschutes/alerts-notices.

Oregon Department of Forestry: ODF Central Oregon is in Regulated Closure. Information is available at www.odfcentraloregon.com.

Walker Range: Walker Range is also in Regulated Closure www.walkerrange.org.