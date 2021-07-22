Join NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise for Friday’s Balloons Over Bend launch on Fox Central Oregon

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics aren’t the only big event “lifting off” early Friday morning – so is the return of Balloons Over Bend, and NewsChannel 21’s Sunrise team of Arielle Brumfield and Rhea Panela will be on hand live for the colorful festivities – in fact, Arielle will be flying high from the launch site at High Desert Middle School!

Because the Olympics Opening Ceremony will be shown live starting at 4 a.m. PT on NBC and KTVZ, NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise will air at its normal time, 5-7 a.m. but on KFXO Fox Central Oregon instead, followed by our regular repeat showing from 7-9 a.m., also on Fox.

So it’s a special Friday morning, on both KTVZ and KFXO – please join Arielle, Rhea and Bob Shaw for the latest news and Local Alert Weather.