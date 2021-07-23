Nearly two weeks after C.O. public-lands campfire ban, some have been cited for burning

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On July 12, all open fires, including charcoal fires, were banned on all lands administered by the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, the Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District of the BLM.

Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean says there has been reports of campfire use since the ban went into effect.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says they have given out three reckless burning citations since the ban began.

There are currently 24 active wildfires in Oregon, including the Bootleg, Darlene and Grandview fires.

For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.

