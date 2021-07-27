Cascade Lakes Relay still on for weekend; course modified due to Bootleg Fire

News

GoFundMe established for affected communities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cascade Lakes Relay kicks off in just three days! Due to the Bootleg Fire, the course and start times have been modified for the safety of its participants and to alleviate any additional burden on the small rural communities and the fire protection district professionals that are working so hard to keep their residents safe during this catastrophic fire.

Updates can be found at https://cascaderelays.com/fire-info.

Please view VIDEO MESSAGE FROM SCOTT DOUGLASS, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO of Cascade Relays Foundation and Cascade Relays.

Following a one-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Cascade Lakes Relay was scheduled to return to normal this summer, but now the Bootleg Fire will affect the 216 mile course from Diamond Lake to Bend. The Cascade Relays team creatively designed a new format to ensure the event continues this weekend but will avoid running through the small rural community of Silver Lake, which is currently experiencing a Level 1 Evacuation Notice.

“Our focus is on producing an exceptional safe event, and our hearts go out for those affected by loss of property and livelihoods in the small rural communities that we run through, due to the Bootleg Fire. We continue to support these communities and ask for your help,” stated Scott Douglass, Founder of Cascade Relays Foundation and Cascade Relays.

Please donate to https://gofund.me/296f4cdc in support of Cascade Relays Foundation’s fundraiser. CRF will donate 100% of funds raised to help the affected communities of the Bootleg Fire. CLR has been a major fundraising opportunity for the communities we race through, and they need support now more than ever. Cascade Relays Foundation has set a goal to raise $10,000 to directly support these small rural communities in the Oregon Outback.

The CLR team is working extremely hard to ensure the best possible plan to safely produce CLR and they sincerely appreciate its participants, volunteers, staff and vendors flexibility and understanding of the complexities of these changes. The goals are to provide a safe and fun event, while also working to provide a full 36 leg relay for teams to complete, while enjoying the best features of the Cascade Lakes Relay experience.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

Being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is our utmost importance at CRF. Founded in 2016, the Foundation supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. It has directly donated over $500,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relays, Bend Beer Chase and Boulder Beer Chase course routes. The inaugural Cascade Lakes Relay first took place in 2008 and continues today with the same format and goals it started with. More at https://cascaderelays.com. Email: info@cascaderelays.com or call 541-350-4635.