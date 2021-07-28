Two drivers killed in Hwy. 101 head-on crash in Lane County

News

(Update: Correcting OSP info on driver from Arizona, not Prineville)

FLORENCE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two drivers were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 7:20 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash near milepost 196, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Rhonda Wild, 51, of Fresno, California, was northbound in the southbound lane when her car, a Ford Contour, collided with a southbound Nissan Titan pickup pulling a boat and driven by Jason Smith, 46, of Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Wild and Smith sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene, Fox said.

Smith’s two passengers, his wife Heidi Smith, 43, also of Fort Mohave, and their juvenile son were injured and taken to PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and ODOT.