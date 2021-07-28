Two drivers killed in Hwy. 101 head-on crash in Lane County
(Update: Correcting OSP info on driver from Arizona, not Prineville)
FLORENCE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two drivers were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 7:20 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash near milepost 196, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.
A preliminary investigation found that Rhonda Wild, 51, of Fresno, California, was northbound in the southbound lane when her car, a Ford Contour, collided with a southbound Nissan Titan pickup pulling a boat and driven by Jason Smith, 46, of Fort Mohave, Arizona.
Wild and Smith sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene, Fox said.
Smith’s two passengers, his wife Heidi Smith, 43, also of Fort Mohave, and their juvenile son were injured and taken to PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence.
OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and ODOT.
“Rhonda Wild, 51, of Fresno, California, was northbound in the southbound lane when her car, a Ford Contour, collided with a southbound Nissan Titan pickup”… In short- she was in the wrong lane ! Now… Why ???
Probably not paying attention. On the phone…Looking at something in her car…any number of things. Regardless, it could have been prevented and a child and wife are now without a father/husband.
The most common reason is that someone is trying to pass.
I’ll be driving an hour long section of 101 tomorrow & Friday, hopefully nobody will randomly be northbound in the southbound lane
I did that yesterday. ‘got very alert and attentive at every blind curve I came to. I guess it makes it worse with all the tourists on it this time of year that may not be familiar with the road.
Jason and Heidi are not from Prinville, they are from Needles Ca. they were on vacation and visiting Jasons Dad, was headed to WA to see Heidi’s parents. Please correct the article, they were from Needles Ca and their son was the other person in the vehicle. SO very sad they were the BEST couple and amazing family!!!
Our apologies, have you contacted Oregon State Police, the source of this information? We of course will contact them to double-check, we’re sorry. Feel free to email the newsroom at stories@ktvz.com with any further information, not sure how they would have made such an error?