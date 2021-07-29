Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,026 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,855, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
OHA also reported 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 218,689.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Thursday that 7,180 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,292 doses were administered on Wednesday and 3,888 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.
The seven-day running average is now 4,635 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,652,653 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,782,367 first and second doses of Moderna and 180,441 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 2,482,028 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,305,579 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,013,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,298,280 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 285, which is 11 more than Wednesday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
St. Charles Bend reported 20 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, four of whom were in the ICU, all four on ventilators.
Scholarship winner Laney: ‘It’s a pretty big deal to me’
Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive winner Laney got vaccinated to be better protected against COVID-19 and to protect her friends and the community.
She plans to use her $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship to make a lifelong dream come true.
Watch Laney’s story here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (18), Columbia (5), Coos (20), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (36), Douglas (54), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (111), Jefferson (4), Josephine (35), Klamath (17), Lane (93), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (7), Marion (66), Morrow (6), Multnomah (95), Polk (24), Sherman (5), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (110), Union (21), Wallowa (3), Wasco (27), Washington (60), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (20).
Oregon’s 2,850th death is an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,851st death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,852nd death is a 63-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,853rd death is a 48-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 14, 2020 and died on Sept. 21, 2020 at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,854th death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,855th death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
