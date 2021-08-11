Crook County Sheriff’s Office to take part in seat belt, DUII enforcement efforts

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be joining other law enforcement agencies around the state and country in a national high-visibility DUII enforcement event from August 18 to Sept. 6.

The goal is to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.

The focus of the high-visibility enforcement is to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to ask and to encourage all drivers to be responsible and not drive if you have been drinking. Please step up and speak out, and don’t allow others to drive impaired.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA, and Oregon Impact. Please be safe and responsible drivers.

The sheriff’s office will be joining other law enforcement agencies around the state in a statewide safety belt enforcement “Blitz” from August 23-Sept. 5.

This safety belt blitz is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The focus of the safety belt enforcement is on the proper use of safety belts, child safety seats, and fitting. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that safety belts do make a difference.