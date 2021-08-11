Watch live: Gov. Kate Brown, OHA officials to discuss new mask mandates

News

SALEM. Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press availability Wednesday at 11 a.m., to discuss Oregon's ongoing response to COVID-19 and to announce new statewide indoor mask requirements. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

A livestream—with an American Sign Language simulcast—will be available for the public on YouTube. A Spanish language simulcast will be available on OHA's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the governor announced vaccination requirements for state workers on or before Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.

Noah Chast will have details and reaction from the governor's announcement tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.