Watch live: State Department, Pentagon briefings on Afghanistan

The State Department and Pentagon hold briefings as Taliban fighters take over Kabul, Afghanistan.

  2. No surprise. Blame Trump, and blame the Afghan people.
    Oh yeah, and lie about the evacuation progress, and no apologies to our allies, who are being murdered at this very moment.

