Hazy Hump Day, Cool temperatures

Good morning, Central Oregon. Happy hump day and first day of September.



Most of the region is waking to frost and haze as temperatures this morning are close to freezing in some areas.



Widespread haze is sticking with us until 2 p.m. this afternoon, but expect a sunny and mostly clear day once the haze clears out.

Across the tri-county we will be in the mid to upper 70's. Gentle breezes to follow ranging from 5 to 9 mph, consistent throughout the day.

Haze will kick back in this evening, and we will be mostly clear.