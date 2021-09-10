Signs of fall: Some C.O. trees are changing colors early as a result of drought, heat

News

Tree expert: says 'They're stressed, they're tired, they're ready'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Stressed, tired and ready for winter. No, not you: That's how the trees in Central Oregon are feeling. Leaves change colors as temperatures drop and the trees begin to conserve energy.

For Central Oregon, this typically happens around the last week of September or early October. But after the conditions we saw this summer, trees are stressed.

"Just like you and I, stressors affect us physically -- our health." Brett Miller, the owner of Central Oregon Tree Experts, said Friday.

Thomas Stokely, a forester and educator with the OSU-Extension Service, says severe drought and record-breaking temperatures are to blame for the early change.



"Especially because there wasn't any water, the tree is like, 'Well the leaves aren't doing anything, so we'll just drop.'"

Stokely says while we notice the autumn colors earlier this year, you don't need to worry about the trees' health -- at least, not yet.

"Historically, drought is nothing new to these forests at all. Hot temperatures aren't, either." Stokely said.

However, he says if Central Oregon continues to see similar weather conditions, it could impact forests in the future.



"But you have a combination of drier and drier summers, hotter summers, and really dense forests," Stokely said.

"Because the lack of natural fire in the landscape and insects and disease -- it kind of creates this problematic situation," he added. "We're potentially going to see quite a bit of tree going on the decline and maybe dying in the future."

Stokely says we should also expect to see trees blooming earlier next spring.