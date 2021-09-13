Back to the future: New NASA spacesuits for Mars, moon exploration tested in C. Oregon

News

Much as the earlier 'moon suits' were tested here in the 1960s

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Early testing for advanced spacesuits to be used on a return to the moon and eventually on Mars, were tested at a number of natural sites in Central Oregon and other nearby sites -- just as the first "moon suits" were tested here over a half-century ago.

In late August, a group of engineers and researchers for the NASA Haughton-Mars Project came to some the same test sites once used by the Apollo astronauts in the 1960s, a few years before man landed on the moon in 1969.

The director of the project, Dr. Pascal Lee, told NewsChannel 21 he was blown away by the natural wonders at the sites in Oregon.

“We thought this was really fitting, because we do have a space suit to test, and we are going back to the moon, so we came to Oregon," Lee said.

Some the revisited sites included Lava Butte, the Big Obsidian Lava Flow, Fort Rock, Hole in the Ground and the Yapoah Lava Flow at McKenzie Pass.

New sites in preparation for the moon's south polar highlands, lunar caves and eventually Mars included Pumice Slope at Crater Lake National Park, the Painted Hills at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, and Skylight Cave.

