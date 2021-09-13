Oregon reports 32 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend; cases top 300K

News

St. Charles reaches another record, with 99 COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446, as the number of cases topped the 300,000 mark over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 4,700 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 301,504.

The 32 new deaths and 4,700 new cases reported Monday include data reported by counties for the 3-day period between Friday 10 and Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than Sunday. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).

St, Charles Bend reported a record 99 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, with 14 in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the 14 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, officials said, while 88 of the 99 total patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 4,699 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday.

Of this total, 1,170 were administered on Sunday: 1,170 were initial doses, 652 were second doses and 52 were third doses. The remaining 3,529 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,325 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,880,337 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,873,097 doses of Moderna and 206,134 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,680,828 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,439,653 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).

Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

