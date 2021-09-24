Out-of-state visitors soon to pay 25% more for RV spaces at Oregon’s state parks

News

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- RV campers from other states soon will have to pay a 25% surcharge when visiting Oregon state parks.

The surcharge for non-residents is planned to take effect next year, under the terms of Oregon Senate Bill 794, adopted by lawmakers earlier this year.

Officials say the additional funds collected will go back into state parks to help maintain them, as Oregon’s recreational visits have steadily increased over the past few years.

Oregonians currently pay a recreational vehicle licensing fee to the DMV to help fund and maintain state parks.

