Baby, child safe after being left in stolen car

By Lauren Sennet

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — A 3-month-old and a 9-year-old are now safe after being taken in a car, which was left running unattended at a gas station in South Fulton.

The City of South Fulton Police Department says they responded to the incident around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday at the BP gas station located on the 3500 blocks of Cascade Road.

According to police, the victim went inside the gas station and tried to go back to the car, but it was gone with the two kids inside.

Officials tell us multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, and they were able to locate the children and the vehicle in the city of Atlanta.

Investigators say the kids were unharmed.

Currently, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

