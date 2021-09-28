Thieves target AirBNB home while guests were inside

News

By DANIELLE JACKSON

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thieves have targeted Airbnb guests inside of a residence on Meharry Boulevard in Nashville for the second time.

Police responded to the residence around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Jillian Harris, Susan Hale, and their girlfriends were inside the home when the thieves got inside through a window in the kitchen. Harris went downstairs and noticed her purse with personal items inside was gone.

“I went downstairs and started cleaning up. And I noticed there was grass all over the counter in the kitchen, and I looked, and there was mud smeared on the wall in the kitchen as well right, under where the window was,” Harris said.

Harris and her friends called the police, and that’s when they found out they weren’t the only people in the unit that had experienced a break-in.

Police said a thief threw a large brick into the front door next door, also getting away with their neighbor’s purses. Then, Hale said they realized the window downstairs could not be locked at all.

“That window had been closed, but that’s the window they came into that we found could not be locked, and we have video proof that this window cannot be locked. So that’s how they came in and exited out the front door,” Hale said.

The women said they felt violated knowing someone was in their ‘temporary’ home. They said it makes them even angrier to know that News4 covered a bachelorette group held at gunpoint in the exact location just last month.

“You know there was coverage of the girls before when they were held at gunpoint, but it’s like people see that, and they think it’s scary, but nothing else happens from there. And it’s clearly continuing to happen,” Harris said.

They said that while they researched the area, they wanted the Airbnb host to warn others of previous safety issues. News4 did reach out to the property management company and has yet to hear back.

